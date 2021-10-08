Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Banco de Sabadell S.A’s 8th Largest Position

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.6% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

MA traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.76. 76,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.