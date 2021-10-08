Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,507,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.16% of Materion worth $264,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Materion by 64.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Materion by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $24,519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Materion by 25,614.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

