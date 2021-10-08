Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,892 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mattel by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mattel by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

