Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $744.89

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 744.89 ($9.73) and traded as high as GBX 816.35 ($10.67). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 805 ($10.52), with a volume of 21,154 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 770.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 744.89. The firm has a market cap of £407.16 million and a P/E ratio of 161.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is presently 4.04%.

About Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

