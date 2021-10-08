Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 6,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,300,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2,950.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

