Maxcoin Market Cap Reaches $704,000.87 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $704,000.87 and approximately $102.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 49.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

