MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 202,998 shares worth $10,140,738. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MXL opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

