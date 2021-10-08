McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.53

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.53 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 23.90 ($0.31). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,969,836 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59. The company has a market cap of £60.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

