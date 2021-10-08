MCDEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MCDEX

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00226003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

