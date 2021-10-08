McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 399,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $92,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 672,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average of $235.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

