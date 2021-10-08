McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Shares Down 13.1%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) shares dropped 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

MPHYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded McPhy Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

