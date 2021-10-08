Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Up 0.7%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 3,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 27,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Several research firms have commented on MEDXF. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.15 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.