MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $18.95

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $18.55. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $487,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,574.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares in the company, valued at $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $293,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $16,668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 99,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

