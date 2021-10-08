MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Up 46% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $803,090.92 and approximately $173,791.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 46% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00147295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00090760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,992.36 or 1.00292750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.40 or 0.06398096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.