Melon Price Hits $38.88 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00048717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00238070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00102286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

