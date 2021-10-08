Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0383 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.01 or 0.00346883 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

