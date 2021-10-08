MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.0% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded down $21.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,532.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,095. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31,109.00 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,150.72 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,792.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,590.96.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.