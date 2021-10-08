Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) is Walthausen & Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Mercer International comprises approximately 1.4% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Mercer International worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercer International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Mercer International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,445. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Mercer International Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

