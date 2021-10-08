Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $92.00 at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

