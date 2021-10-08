Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 436,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

