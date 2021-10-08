Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,478 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.06. 380,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $205.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.