Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 195,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,559 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.87.

MRK stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 425,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

