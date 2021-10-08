Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDP. Benchmark upped their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. upped their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $58.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Meredith will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 86,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

