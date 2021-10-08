Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 61,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 466,308 shares.The stock last traded at $58.10 and had previously closed at $58.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Meredith by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meredith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

