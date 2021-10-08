Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of VIVO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 64,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

