Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Up 6.2%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76). Approximately 3,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.10 ($0.72).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.01. The company has a market cap of £13.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Merit Group (LON:MRIT)

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.