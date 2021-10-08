Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Sells $27,129,355.91 in Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MRUS traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at $1,739,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at $1,392,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 272.1% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 209,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 131.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

