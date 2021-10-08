Merus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 1,825 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 321% compared to the average volume of 433 call options.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,838. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

