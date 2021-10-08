Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $360,546.00

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $360,546.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000725 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

