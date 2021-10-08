Metaverse ETP Price Up 51.3% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $19.34 million and approximately $194,585.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.21 or 0.06601744 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00099521 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,096,462 coins and its circulating supply is 79,096,364 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

