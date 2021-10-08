Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Holdings Lowered by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management reduced its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Methode Electronics worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,037,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,202,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. 62 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,301. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

