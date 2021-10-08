Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $4.49

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Metronome has a total market cap of $54.63 million and $4,657.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00008223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00061246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00143956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00091269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,494.19 or 0.99873410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.54 or 0.06342261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,462,237 coins and its circulating supply is 12,175,863 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

