Mettalex (MTLX) Hits Market Cap of $2.71 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00004418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $1.11 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00092848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,426.99 or 0.99703934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.65 or 0.06526353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

