MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $330,475.78 and $474.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00117808 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00022099 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000049 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002339 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,277,446 coins and its circulating supply is 152,975,518 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars.

