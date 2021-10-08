Michael Lawrence Thompson Sells 20,227 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CTAS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $400.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.74. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,095,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

