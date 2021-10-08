Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hershey alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.75. 638,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.96. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in The Hershey by 116.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.