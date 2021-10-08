Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is White Pine Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

