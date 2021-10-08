Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,729,410 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,157,457,000 after purchasing an additional 518,366 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 374,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day moving average of $270.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

