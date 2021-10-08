Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,433 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,494,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $352,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 23,704 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day moving average of $270.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

