Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,921 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 23,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,729,410 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,157,457,000 after purchasing an additional 518,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 374,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.91. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

