MidasProtocol (MAS) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $258,051.72 and approximately $75,324.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00238566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012122 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

