Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 67,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 38,202.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 35,528 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 303,480 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,606,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,253 shares of company stock worth $21,571,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $493.10. 13,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,237. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $502.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

