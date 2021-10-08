Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,391. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.