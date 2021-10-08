Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $109.18. 34,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

