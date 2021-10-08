Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,810,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $80.50. 77,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

