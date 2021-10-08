Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortive by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 95,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE FTV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.62. 18,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,758. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.