Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.65. 42,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,365. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

