Middleton & Co Inc MA Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $665.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,743. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $263.34 and a 1 year high of $679.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $593.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.