Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $13.78 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. STERIS makes up approximately 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA owned about 0.08% of STERIS worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in STERIS by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 108,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,285,000 after buying an additional 291,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,882. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.01 and its 200 day moving average is $206.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

