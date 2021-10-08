Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $405.40. 57,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.85 and a 200-day moving average of $404.13. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

